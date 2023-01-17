A knee surgeon is running the London Marathon to raise £3,000 for Bone Cancer Research.

Rupert Clifton, who lives in Carlby and runs with the club Stamford Striders, is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Having run his first half marathon in 2017, when he raised £1,200 for charity, he now hopes to more than double the amount - while also doubling the distance.

Rupert Clifton is running the London Marathon to raise money for Bone Cancer Research

The 45-year-old said: “My career has enabled me to see and treat patients diagnosed with primary bone cancer, which has included children and adults of all ages,” adding that his aim is to highlight a lack of funding for research into this type of cancer.

“Any donations received will go directly to a very small, deserving charity for people diagnosed with his devastating condition.

"All contributions are 100 per cent helping to motivate me through the winter to push through my training and hopefully endure the pain to finish the London Marathon.”

Rupert recently received an award from the Royal Humane Society for his role among a group of Stamford Striders who saved the life of a fellow runner, who had suffered a cardiac arrest while out on a training session.

Rupert Clifton, right, with Peterborough City Hospital colleague Dr Rebecca Schofield, Stamford Strider Tony Comber, who suffered a cardiac arrest on a club run in February 2022, and chairman of Stamford Strdiers Robin Ball

To follow Rupert's training and to make a donation visit his JustGiving page at: tinyurl.com/RupertClifton

The London Marathon takes place on April 23.