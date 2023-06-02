Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings have recorded four per cent of knife-related incidents in Lincolnshire in the last six years, data has revealed.

From January 1, 2017, until December 31, 2022, there were 2,405 knife-related incidents dealt with by Lincolnshire Police across the county.

Out of the 12 areas recorded, Stamford was 11th with 103 incidents reported over the time period. The areas were divided up by neighbourhood policing areas, meaning those 103 incidents would have included incidents across Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

Skegness recorded the highest number of incidents with 323 (13 per cent of total incidents) and the lowest was an out-of-force boundary with 51 incidents recorded (two per cent of total incidents).

Meanwhile, South Holland – which includes Spalding – had 258 incidents (11 per cent) and was third highest.

Tackling knife crime is one of Lincolnshire Police’s “top priorities” as it knows the “devastating impact a knife can have on our communities”, said a force spokesperson.

They added: “Tackling knife crime is something we do all-year-round at Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police encourage people to ‘make a choice’ if they are carrying a knife.

“We are committed to engaging with the public, undertaking evenings of action, and carrying out intensification weeks to better understand and clampdown on knife-related crime.”

The data, received following a Freedom of Information request, revealed that individuals over 35 years old had committed the most knife-related incidents, with 223 recorded.

This was followed by people aged between 26 and 34 years old with 158 incidents, 135 committed by 19- to 25-year-olds and 71 committed by 16- to 18-year-olds.

Individuals under 16 years old had committed 55 knife-related incidents.

Lincolnshire Police’s message to young people who may carry a weapon, are thinking of carrying one or know someone who has one, is they should “make a choice”.

Operation Spectre aims to reduce knife crime in Lincolnshire.

The spokesperson added: “Make a choice to be the person who says no if a friend suggests risky actions like picking up a knife.

“Make a choice to step away from people involved in that kind of crime.”

Out of the total number of incidents in the county over the six years, 655 incidents resulted in serious injury and 19 were fatal.

The most knife-related incidents were recorded in July 2021 and July 2022, with both months recording 67 incidents.

In July 2021, two of these incidents were fatal and 16 resulted in serious injury.

In July 2022, one incident was fatal and 17 resulted in serious injury.

Lincolnshire Police said it has a number of initiatives in place to try and prevent knife crime across the county.

Operation Raptor is a homegrown initiative and tackles weapon-enabled crime. This works in conjunction with the national police campaign Operation Sceptre.

On May 15 of this year, Lincolnshire Police officers joined colleagues across the country in patrolling the streets of the county, showcasing varied and impactful ways in which policing is working to reduce knife crime and tackle violence across the UK.

The operation formed one part of the force’s year-round activity involved within Operation Raptor.

The force spokesperson added: “We have a number of tactical options at our disposal and are always pooling our knowledge from across the force to target specific areas and take the right action.

“We also utilise preventative strategies in a bid to stop low level violence from escalating into something more serious involving weapons, such as knives.

“We would call on anyone who thinks about carrying a weapon to take time to really consider what will happen to them and anyone they come into contact with if they have a knife.”

Report knife-related incidents to Lincolnshire Police by calling 101.