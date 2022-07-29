A mum-of-two was shocked to find a sharp knife in a box of children’s snacks.

Tracey Croft, from Churchill Road in Stamford, bought the dried mango Wind Ups from Lidl supermarket in Ryhall Road.

In the past she and husband, Paul, let their children, Kenneth, five, and Corey, three, help themselves to snacks, if they asked.

Tracey Croft holding the knife and the Wind Ups box into which it was sealed, with her boys, Kenneth, five, and Corey, three

“It was just luck that I opened the box rather than letting one of the boys do it,” said Tracey, a graphic designer for Key Publishing in Ryhall Road.

“When I put my hand in the box I could feel something strange and saw there were only three of the snacks rather than five inside.”

On closer investigation, Tracey discovered a sharp knife labelled with the number 16, which had been taped to the handle.

The knife and the box it was found in

“I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked to find that in a kids’ product,” she said.

Tracey tried to find a contact number or email address for Lidl but discovered she could only make contact using Facebook Messenger.

“It didn’t feel very professional,” she said.

After exchanging messages, Tracey has since received two letters from Lidl, accompanied by £15 in vouchers.

In one of the letters, dated July 20, Jago Heligan from the Lidl quality assurance team, said the supplier “does not use that type of cutting instrument anywhere in the facility” and that products pass through metal detectors.

He added: “We are therefore at a loss to explain how the incident has occurred.”

Tracey said: “I didn’t want to cause a fuss and I’m sure it will never happen again but they just seem to be trying to passing it off as OK.

“If it was a child who had grabbed the knife it could have been awful. It has left me cautious about what I let the children open.”

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We were extremely concerned to learn of this matter and can confirm that, as soon as we were notified, an investigation was immediately launched alongside our supplier.

“We can confirm that safety measures, including metal detection, are in place to prevent products from being compromised during production.

“This is not something that has previously occurred with any items that we sell and, through our investigations we can confirm that no other products were affected.

“We sincerely apologise to the customer for any distress caused and are grateful to them for bringing the matter to our attention.”