A care home ‘knit and natter’ group has produced blankets and scarves to donate to Ukraine.

The group meets at a weekly coffee morning that is open to at-home carers and older members of the community.

Knitting and conversation takes place at The Cedars Care Home in Church Walk, Bourne, alongside board games and puzzles.

One of the blankets knitted for Ukraine

Avid knitter and Ukraine appeal supporter Joy Hicks was presented with a dozen blankets and seven scarves, and gave a short talk about how volunteers are working together to knit blankets, scarves, hats and gloves, which are taken to Ukraine four times a year along with other necessities such as medical supplies.

Residents were thrilled to meet Joy and know their skills are helping people in need. They have already started on the next batch.

Senior general manager at The Cedars, Rebecca Aldred, said: “We started this project for older people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends.

“We also wanted to use our skills and resources to help the Ukrainian appeal in whatever way we could.”

To find out more about attending the coffee mornings, phone The Cedars on 01778 421555.