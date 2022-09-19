Home   News   Article

Knitted tributes to Her Majesty The Queen in Oundle and Langtoft

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:58, 19 September 2022
Touching knitting tributes have been created for Her Majesty The Queen.

As the nation bids farewell to the country's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, knitters have created a special way to say goodbye.

In Oundle, creations from the Platinum Jubilee have been brought back out.

Knitted tributes of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Oundle
In June the Market Place was 'yarn-bombed' with jubilant decorations, but this time it has been decorated in a sensitive and solemn way.

One notable difference this time is the two knitted people believed to be Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are now sat together on the same bench with hands intertwined, unlike during the Platinum Jubilee when they were sat on separate benches.

A Langtoft postbox has been decorated by village resident Jan Hudson in tribute to the Queen
In Langtoft a knitted postbox topper has been made by resident Jan Hudson to pay respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

