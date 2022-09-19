Touching knitting tributes have been created for Her Majesty The Queen.

As the nation bids farewell to the country's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, knitters have created a special way to say goodbye.

In Oundle, creations from the Platinum Jubilee have been brought back out.

Knitted tributes of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Oundle

In June the Market Place was 'yarn-bombed' with jubilant decorations, but this time it has been decorated in a sensitive and solemn way.

One notable difference this time is the two knitted people believed to be Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are now sat together on the same bench with hands intertwined, unlike during the Platinum Jubilee when they were sat on separate benches.

A Langtoft postbox has been decorated by village resident Jan Hudson in tribute to the Queen

In Langtoft a knitted postbox topper has been made by resident Jan Hudson to pay respects to Her Majesty The Queen.