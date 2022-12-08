A Stamford business which sells high-end designer clothes has no plans to 'withdraw' products following the Balenciaga scandal.

Balenciaga has faced backlash after releasing an advertising campaign which features children holding teddy bears in bondage outfits. Court documents discussing child pornography also surfaced from a photo in an earlier campaign.

The hashtag 'cancel Balenciaga' has been trending since and many celebrities have cut ties with the brand.

The Arch Label Agency in St Paul's Street, Stamford

Arch Label Agency in St Paul's Street, Stamford, which sells second hand designer clothing, is among the businesses which sells Balenciaga products.

Owner Susie Archer says she doesn't have many Balenciaga items in at the moment and doesn't have anything from the new line.

She added that she hasn't been told by stockists that it is 'a huge thing' and wouldn't withdraw products.

The fashion house has since issued a number of statements on social media apologising for the bears, which they said 'should not have been featured with children in this campaign' as well as the documents.

"From what I can gather they are very sorry about it," Susie said.

Susie believes that current events shape people's shopping of high-end products.

"We will get a surge of interest when a designer dies," she said.

"All of a sudden back catalogue becomes popular."