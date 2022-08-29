No arrests were made in relation to a fire which destroyed vehicles and caused damage to a block of flats.

Officers were asked to investigate a fire in Edward Road, Stamford, which took hold at about 2am on Friday, July 22.

Specialist investigators from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also examined the wreckage but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The vehicles on fire in Edward Road, Stamford. Photo: supplied

Lincolnshire Police officers have not made any arrests due to fire investigators being unable to provide sufficient evidence which connects a person to the crime.

The cause of the fire could also not be determined.

The view from the flats in Edward Road, Stamford

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.