Ladies’ Day tea party at Stamford Town Hall

With Ascot dress code the theme, the Mayoress’ Ladies’ Day tea party held last Wednesday (January 17) proved to be a popular and stylish afternoon.

Held in the Court Room at Stamford Town Hall the event, hosted by Mayoress of Stamford Valerie Story, attracted 80 people.

The Mayoress praised her organising committee of Bridget Carr, Margaret Fox, Sue Lord, Eileen Swan and town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg for their help and support and said: “It’s a long time since there has been a Mayoress’ Tea Party - the last one was in the early 2000s.

“We were delighted with how well the afternoon went. It was an excellent opportunity for people to dress up, with most of the ladies wearing hats or fascinators.

“It was a great success and I have had a lot of messages from people who said they thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Pianist Liz Hill provided music for the guests at the beginning of the afternoon and later accompanied everyone for a singalong.

Food was served by students and staff of New College and there were demonstrations on fascinators and jewellery by Jess Bradshaw and Anne Tadmore.

Tickets were £7, which included afternoon tea, and a charity raffle was held.

Proceeds from the event are to be divided between the Mayor’s Charities - The Friends of Stamford Hospital, Stamford Young People’s Charity (including the Florence Desforges Fund) and the Royal Air Forces Association - and the Evergreen Care Trust.

Morrisons donated some of the food and raffle prizes. Other raffle prizes were donated by New College, Crown Hotel, Petra Hair and Beauty, Stamford Garden Centre, Sinclairs and Ivy Lodge beauty salon, with some of the guests also providing prizes.

Valerie became Mayoress in support of her husband Coun Tony Story, who was appointed Mayor of Stamford in May.