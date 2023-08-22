The wait is finally over as a historic statue is returning to Stamford.

The statue of Lady Justice is being put back on top of the old Stamford Hotel in St Mary’s Street this afternoon (Tuesday, August 22).

The statue and its plinth will be lifted by crane in four parts to the top of the building, which has been scaffolded.

The road has been closed while Lady Justice is put back to the top of the building

Lady Justice was removed from the hotel in January 2022 after it emerged she had been sitting on rotten timbers.

She has now been made safe and fully refurbished by a team of stonemasons at Rutland-based LDW Carpentry and Building Ltd

The owner of Stamford Hotel Alex Duce admits he is nervous to see her lifted by crane back to the top of the building.

The scaffolding on the old Stamford Hotel building

More to follow.