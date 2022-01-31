Lady Justice has waved a temporary goodbye to Stamford today (Monday, January 31).

The 'Lady Justice' on Stamford Hotel in St Mary's Street was taken down this lunchtime ahead of major work on the building.

A nail-biting video of her being lifted down by crane was captured by Jo Parker, who works at neighbouring shop You in St Mary's Street.

Adam Kaye was also passing and captured a photo of her sitting in place on the back of a truck, with a seatbelt firmly in place, before she was taken off to a stonemason.

She is just being repaired though and will be back to take her place on top of the building.

Owner Sutherland Walk Developments Ltd, based at Rock House in Stamford, has planning permission to convert the building from shops to a house and three flats.

Lady Justice after being removed from the top of Stamford Hotel for restoration work. Photo: Adam Kaye

The Grade II* listed 'hotel' has been used for retail since 1983. It was built in 1810 as a political headquarters for local Whigs, while Tories met at The George Hotel in High Street St Martin's.

While work is carried out, Stamford Hotel will be covered by scaffolding and, for safety, St Mary's Street will be closed until February 7.