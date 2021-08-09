The head of Lakeside Healthcare, which runs GP services in Stamford and Bourne, has stepped down.

Robert Harris has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) and 'permanently retired' from the Lakeside Partnership, according to an announcement today (Monday, August 9).

Exactly a week ago, a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report was released revealing Lakeside Healthcare Stamford had been downgraded to 'Inadequate', the lowest rating available. If it fails to improve, Lakeside will no longer be able to operate in Stamford.

Robert Harris has left Lakeside Healthcare

Today, a joint statement from Mr Harris and Dr Mike Richardson, chairman of Lakeside, said: "Robert Harris recently formally notified the partnership of his intention to permanently retire from Lakeside Healthcare."

He had been in charge of the Corby-based provider for seven years.

Mr Harris said of his leadership of Lakeside: "Together we have achieved great things, not least how we have looked after our patients throughout the pandemic.”

In the CQC report, inspectors said Lakeside Stamford was not providing care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm.

It also "found many concerns relating to how the practice was led".

Lakeside also runs the Hereward Practice in Bourne, which was rated 'Good' by the CQC at its last inspection in 2018.