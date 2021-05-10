A Stamford doctor has been recognised for helping to train new GPs.

Dr Sian Dronfield, a partner at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford, was among a handful of doctors honoured by The University of Cambridge in this year’s GP society awards.

Students are asked to nominate the GP practices where they have had a particularly good experience while on placement, as well as to put forward individuals for the Outstanding GP Tutor Award.

Dr Sian Dronfield with current final year medical students, wearing scrubs made by people from the community during the pandemic

The 2020/21 awards saw 21 nominations and just five awards handed out.

Dr Dronfield, a GP since 2006 who has been based in Stamford since 2011, said: “It’s great to feel recognised. We put a lot of work in to mentoring the students and because the award comes from them it’s really nice to get the positive feedback.

“We always have consistently high feedback from our medical students, which is testament to the whole team - GPs, nurses and all of our practice staff who work hard to welcome them and provide them with learning opportunities, despite the challenges of covid.”

The pandemic forced Dr Dronfield and her team to change their usual teaching methods, with most consultations online or by phone and the usual care home visits curtailed.

“It’s been quite a hard year, teaching during covid,” she said. “A lot of the learning opportunities normally available to students just haven’t been able to happen, but it has taught them a whole new skillset. To get that positive feedback from them, despite the fact that we are having to teach them differently is fantastic – and very well received.”

Dr Dronfield believes the medical students enjoy their placements in Stamford because they are warmly welcomed, not just by practice staff, nurses and patients, but by the whole community.

She said: “We are very grateful to our patients who are always very supportive in engaging with our students and helping to develop our GPs of the future.

“The students are good for the patients because they can give them lots of time, should they need it.”

The practice has taught University of Cambridge students since 2013.

Dr Dronfield said: “I think it keeps me enthusiastic about my job, current and up to date. The students are so interested and keen to learn and it reminds me how diverse the job is and how privileged I am to do it. We are very fortunate to do what we do.”