Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group's meeting has been delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

At the group's annual general meeting on April 26 it was announced a second AGM in 2022 was needed because the first was not advertised correctly.

This will now be held in early autumn.

The PPG meeting at Stamford Town Hall in April

The date and venue for the meeting will be publicised in the Mercury once it is arranged.