A receptionist has had her hair cut short to help others.

Jess Szulc, a senior receptionist at Stamford's Sheepmarket surgery, donated 40cm of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children and young people.

Jess, who has had long hair all her life, said: “I donated 18cm of hair around five years ago to the Trust, which does such great work for young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer and other conditions.

Jess Szulc

“This time I thought I would raise money as well, through a Just Giving page and via a donation box in the staff room, and so I was also able to donate £250 to them as well.”

She had her hair cut off at Renaissance salon, where her mother is a hairdresser, and it took just a couple of hours to go from long and wavy to short and naturally curly.

“My hair was the longest it has ever been this year and I decided to cut it even shorter this time, although it has already grown a huge amount and I am glad to have been able to help such a great cause.”

By Hannah Walker