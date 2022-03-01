A new online method for patients to have a medical consultation is to begin in Stamford.

'Doctrin' will replace the EConsult system currently used by Lakeside staff at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road and St Mary's Medical Centre in Wharf Road on March 23.

It is due to start at The Hereward Practice in Bourne on Wednesday (March 9), and has already launched at Lakeside's practice in Oundle.

The Doctrin logo

Lakeside Stamford GP partner Dr Sara Hall said: "Doctrin has been very well received by patients at other Lakeside practices, who have conducted more than 13,000 consultations so far, with patient feedback showing regularly that 90 per cent of respondents would recommend the platform."

She added that the system, which can be used on computers and mobile devices, provides information medical staff need to respond quickly and effectively.

"It gives our patients added choice over how and when to contact us and I would like to reassure those who do not wish to use an online platform, we can be contacted by the usual methods," said Dr Hall.

Doctrin

The system has been found to benefit patients who are hard of hearing. After completing relevant questions, the consultation takes the form of a web-chat between the patient and one of the medical team.

Patients over 18 need an NHS login for Doctrin. This is available online or by downloading the NHS app.