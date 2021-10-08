Lakeside Healthcare in Stamford has improved but is still found to be breaching regulations, according to the findings of a recent inspection.

The GP service was rated 'inadequate' by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in August and the provider was put into 'special measures' to force it to improve.

On September 1, a follow-up inspection was carried out on Lakeside Stamford, which runs Sheepmarket Surgery and St Mary's Medical Centre, to review whether staff were complying with the conditions set to prevent breaches of regulation.

St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford, which is run by Lakeside Healthcare

In a report published today (October 8), it has been revealed that Lakeside Healthcare Stamford still has two continued breaches of regulations.

To improve the provider must establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care, and ensure employees receive the appropriate support, training, supervision and appraisal necessary to enable them to carry out the duties.

In addition, the provider should:

Develop the practice website to include more information on local services and practice updates

Improve visibility and communication between the central support function personnel in Corby Northamptonshire and the practice team

Review local management arrangements to ensure appropriate roles are in place

Continue to develop staff engagement processes, and improve responses to patient feedback to enhance service user experience

However, in the report, chief inspector, Dr Rosie Benneyworth, noted that the health care provider has taken actions to address areas of concern, regarding safe care and treatment.

The follow-up inspection on September 1 was not rated, therefore the previous 'inadequate' rating still applies. It will be reviewed at a further inspection to take place within six months of the original inspection date.

