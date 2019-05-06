Reindeers, Shetland ponies, and donkeys have all paid a visit to the residents at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton and last week, it was the turn of lambs much to the delight of the residents.

They got a chance to bottle feed the two lambs and have cuddles.

The lambs were visiting from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation and were dressed in special animal nappies in case of accidents and “jumpsuits to preserve their dignity” according to Chater Lodge’s manager Zoe

Postgate.

She said: “Our current residents really love animals and it went really well. They loved cuddling the lambs and it looked like the lambs loved it as well.”

