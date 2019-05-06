Home   News   Article

Spring lambs visit Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton near Stamford

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 08:30, 06 May 2019

Reindeers, Shetland ponies, and donkeys have all paid a visit to the residents at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton and last week, it was the turn of lambs much to the delight of the residents.

They got a chance to bottle feed the two lambs and have cuddles.

The lambs were visiting from the Phoenix Children’s Foundation and were dressed in special animal nappies in case of accidents and “jumpsuits to preserve their dignity” according to Chater Lodge’s manager Zoe
Postgate.

Gallery1

Sophia Frinkell (2) Annabel Mitchell with lamb Marmite (9595399)Lambs visit Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton (9595367)Doris Sinfield (9595384)Audrey Cartwright (9595387)Annabel Mitchell, Bet Smith (9595393)

She said: “Our current residents really love animals and it went really well. They loved cuddling the lambs and it looked like the lambs loved it as well.”

