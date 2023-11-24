A black Land Rover has been stolen from the driveway of a village property.

The car was stolen from Fenton Drive, Carlby between 8pm on Wednesday (November 22) and 6.30am yesterday (Thursday, November 23).

The vehicle registration is FE15 NKZ, but police believe the plates may have been swapped.

Police officers

The Land Rover has keyless entry so unlocks automatically when its key comes within a short distance of the car.

However this was a 'relay theft', which is where a device is used to fool a car into thinking the key is close by. This unlocks the car and starts the ignition.

It is the latest in a number of similar offences.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “While we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and people responsible, we are considering whether the incidents are linked.”

Anyone who was driving in that area on Wednesday night is being asked to check dashcam footage to see if their camera captured a black Land Rover.

Information can be reported by emailing matt.trayling@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 43 of November 23.