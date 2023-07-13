A council has agreed to sell a piece of land for £42,000.

Members of Rutland County Council’s cabinet have agreed to sell a small piece of land next to Long Row in Oakham and simply called ‘access road’.

The tarmacked road provides access to Tim Norton Ford Garage and users of the garage site and a taxi firm. There is no through-traffic for vehicles or pedestrians, and the roadway is not adopted.

Access road off Long Row in Oakham

At a meeting on Tuesday (July 11) members heard from Coun Paul Browne (Lib Dem) that the council is currently responsible for maintaining the road and is spending about £200 a year on pothole repairs but the cost is expected to rise.

Cllr Browne said: "We would be disposing of a liability and gaining an asset.”

Tim Norton Ford Garage approached the council to express interest in purchasing Long Row Access Road.

An assessment of the land has been completed and the land is valued at £42,000 excluding VAT. An offer has been made to Tim Norton Ford to buy it.