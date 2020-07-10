A trial 'rewilding' project has been launched to enable pockets of land owned by South Kesteven District Council to go back to nature.

Green space sites have been chosen in Market Deeping and Stamford as part of the council’s commitment to increase wildlife habitat and improve biodiversity. Others are planned for Bourne and Grantham.

Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for commercial and operations visited the first site, a strip of land at the northern edge of public space adjacent to Tattershall Drive in Market Deeping, to mark the start of the project.