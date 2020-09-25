Danish Invader landlord discusses Christmas, coronavirus and Mercury Business Awards
Published: 10:00, 25 September 2020
| Updated: 10:10, 25 September 2020
A pub landlord who brings hope to the community has shared the ups and downs he experienced during the past year.
Chris Needham, landlord of the Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford, is wellknown in the town, not only for pulling a great pint but also for being a community hero.
And at last year’s Mercury Business Awards, few were surprised when Chris secured top spot in the business person of the year category.