A pub landlord hosted an event to thank the volunteers of a charity he is supporting this year.

Mark Stanton welcomed 25 people to the Castle Inn at Castle Bytham to celebrate their work at Yew Tree Avenue in Clipsham.

The committee raises £20,000 each year to maintain the historic trees and restore their original patterns.

Mark has raised £1,000 for the cause so far this year and hopes to reach £1,500 by January.

He said: “I used to enjoy visiting Yew Tree Avenue as a youngster. It’s such a great place for people’s physical and mental wellbeing, but it needs help to keep it open for the community.”

Volunteers enjoyed drinks and a buffet at the pub on Tuesday last week in recognition of their work.

Trustee Sue Thomas said: “The landlords asked what they could do to help and we thought it would be lovely to have an event to thank our volunteers.”

The Yew Tree Avenue trees were first clipped in 1870 by the head forester at Clipsham Hall and included the design of a man in the moon and several animals.

The Yew Tree Avenue Trust has signed a 20-year agreement with the Forestry Commission and a maintenance programme is underway to restore the original patterns on the 150 trees.

The charity needs to raise £20,00 a year. Much of that is spent on cutting and shaping the trees but there are other maintenance costs such as grass and hedge cutting.

Volunteers are also trying to raise £1,200 to replace a lectern which was stolen earlier this year.

Donations can be made via the Clipsham Yew Tree Just Giving Page

