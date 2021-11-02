Home   News   Article

Delays on A1 southbound between Stamford and Pickworth

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:08, 02 November 2021
 Updated: 10:02, 02 November 2021

UPDATE: The road is now clear

Drivers are facing delays due to a stalled vehicle on the A1.

One lane has been closed this morning (November 2) on the A1 Great North Road southbound at the A43 Kettering Road turn off.

The delays have been caused by a stalled vehicle on the A1 near Stamford, with congestion stretching back to Pickworth and Empingham.

A1 stock photo
A1 stock photo

The AA traffic news website reports that there are delays of more than 40 minutes with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.

