UPDATE: The road is now clear

Drivers are facing delays due to a stalled vehicle on the A1.

One lane has been closed this morning (November 2) on the A1 Great North Road southbound at the A43 Kettering Road turn off.

The delays have been caused by a stalled vehicle on the A1 near Stamford, with congestion stretching back to Pickworth and Empingham.

A1 stock photo

The AA traffic news website reports that there are delays of more than 40 minutes with vehicles travelling at an average speed of five mph.