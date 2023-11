A stretch of road in Rutland has been shut by police.

A section of the A1 northbound is closed at Stretton following an incident this morning (Monday, November 13).

The closure is causing delays with queues from Tickencote near Stamford.

A1 sign

11.46 | LANE CLOSURES A1 NORTHBOUND STRETTON



There are lane closures on the A1 Stretton Northbound. Please avoid this area if at all possible. Heavy traffic building up.

Updates to follow — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) November 13, 2023

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.