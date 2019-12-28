Langtoft-based Elizabeth Allen Land Agents Ltd says their business has gone ‘from strength to strength’ in 2019 and is looking forward to a bright 2020.

The business, formed in 2017, became an Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Ltd PLC agent and valuer at the start of 2019 and reports just short of £3m of agricultural business lending over the year.

The AMC was formed in 1928 and provides long-term mortgages for rural businesses, helping to create a sustainable agricultural industry.

Keeley Ward

In September, Kelley Ward (pictured) joined the growing business to help provide effective and proactive advice to support a sustainable agricultural industry.

ElizabethAllen Land Agents says it is keen to give back to the community and help others.

This year it became joint sponsors of Spalding Rugby Club under 10 team shirts.It also supported a range of other local charity

events.

Read more BourneBusinessStamford