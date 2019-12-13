South Kesteven District Council turns down Langtoft homes
Published: 12:00, 13 December 2019
A former Langtoft resident says she needs to build a field full of homes to fund the repair of historic barns.
However, members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee voted overwhelmingly to refuse the application from Pauline Lighton of Northborough, Peterborough.
They agreed with SKDC planning officers, who recommended her scheme for 37 homes on land behind 22 East End be refused.
