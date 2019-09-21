Langtoft looks set for major development after one scheme has been approved and another is now sought.

South Kesteven District Council has just given final approval for Gibbons (Holdings) Ltd to build 35 homes on old Langtoft gravel pit land to the south of Stowe Road, Langtoft.

The move comes as outline plans have also been submitted to SKDC for 37 homes at Gee’s Farm, East End, Langtoft.

Langtoft (17035787)

The council’s planning committee had earlier approved the gravel pit plans earlier this year, subject to conditions, including the signing of a Section 106 agreement.

Some 23 homes would be ‘market’ homes and 12 would be ‘affordable’ on the 3.17ha site which is currently undeveloped overgrown land.

A decision notice issued last week confirmed conditions including landscaping and drainage works, surveys for potential contaminants and the provision of “bat and bird boxes, and reptile and hedgehog refugia”.

The Gee’s Farm scheme from applicant Pauline Lighton of Northborough, Peterborough, concerns 2.8ha of arable farmland behind 22 East End, Langtoft.

Her application seeks 37 homes following the demolition of 22 East End.

Access to the housing scheme would be through this location toward the back of a redundant farmyard.

The application says the development, if approved, would be a mix of two, three and four bed homes, that would be a mixture of detached, semis and short terraced homes. They would be a maximum of two stories in height.

The plans would include eight ‘affordable’ homes and would be of a design to reflect the surrounding area.

The application said this was a “fairly modest” development but it would make a “significant contribution towards the supply of much needed housing.”

The homes would also “improve the desirability and character of the conservation area in

Langtoft”.