Lanterns made for Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

One of the many stalls on the Recreation Ground during the Parade of Floats on Saturday (June 22) was offering free family lantern making workshops promoting the Stamford Georgian Festival in September.

Artists Nadya Monfrinoli and Louise Jones together with event co-ordinator Jo Dobbs, helped make over 50 lanterns with families and these will be used in the Lantern Parade as part of the Stamford Georgian Festival’s Saturday evening spectacular on 28 September.

The Stamford Georgian Festival between 26 – 29 September is an exciting, colourful and fascinating festival encompassing performance, events and spectacle.

Lantern making (12977284)

This year the festival celebrates the ‘Age of Wonder and Invention’, bringing to life Georgian England’s remarkable period of discovery and innovation.

The 2019 festival programme is inspired by some truly captivating stories of Stamford’s past, including one particular pioneering flight from the celebrated English balloonist Mr Green from Stamford gas works in 1825 and a visit from the period’s greatest tragedienne, Sarah Siddons, with her appearance at Stamford Theatre in 1779.

This year’s festival will also celebrate the massive legacy of Georgian arts and architecture, exploring the role the town and its residents played in shaping local history.

Entertainment on the town’s picturesque Meadows will combine with fascinating talks and events in venues across town and at the Arts Centre.

Street markets, re-enactors, a costumed ball and for the first time a costumed Sunday ‘Promenade’ promise a festival to remember.

There’s also a free Saturday evening event ‘The Age of Wonder’ where residents and visitors are invited to take part in a community lantern parade for a town centre spectacular featuring community participation and street performers creating a wonderful outdoor arts experience for all the family to enjoy.

More information about the festival can be found at www.stamfordgeorgianfestival.co.uk