Blue building in Stamford High Street is to do with work on Marks and Spencer's roof
Published: 18:22, 22 June 2020
| Updated: 18:23, 22 June 2020
A large blue box has arrived at the end of Stamford High Street and looks set to be there for the next five months.
The portable building will be used by people carrying out work to repair the roof of Marks and Spencer.
St George's Street is closed to traffic, although people can still walk along it to get to and from High Street.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon