More than 100 people gathered to watch a flag being raised to mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

The flag in the grounds of Oakham was raised at precisely 10.15am today (Monday, June 19) by a party from the 1st Military Working Dogs Regiment, based at St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham, in glorrious morning sunshine.

A short ceremony saw speeches from the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Jeannette Warner who said: “Armed Forces week is an opportunity for us to thank the men and women who make up the armed forces community, from currently serving personnel to reservists, veterans and cadets. We must also thank the service families, without whose incredible support given by family and friends, the armed forces would not be able to do the amazing job that they do.”

Cllr David Wilby (Con), recently appointed Armed Forces Champion for Rutland County Council, has had a long and distinguished career in the Royal Air Force.

He said: “I’m delighted to see such a heavy turnout today, and so many in light blue my own service. This is a day when we get to thank the military in the county of Rutland for all that they have done for us, and continue to do.

“Rutland is a small county, but it’s a busy county in terms of military and armed forces work who are often away which leads to all sorts of problems at home, and so it is important to have a ‘wrap around’ service available to try and help everybody, and get through the difficult times, while also enjoying the many good times.”

The flag raising was just the start of a week of activities to mark Armed Forces Week. On Wednesday (June 21), the county’s monthly veteran’s wellbeing hub will be welcoming local veterans with tea and cake at the council’s offices in Oakham, starting at 10.30am.

On Friday (June 23), the council is hosting a special event for the children of Armed Forces personnel from across Rutland. The event includes a drama workshop to taiko drumming and will be a farewell those children leaving Rutland this summer.

On Armed Forces Day itself on Saturday (June 24) there will be a special Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club taking place at the Grainstore in Oakham, starting at 9am. All members of the Armed Forces community are welcome to go and have a discounted breakfast.

The flag is raised at Oakham Castle to mark Armed Forces Week

Finally, on Tuesday (June 27), Stocken Prison veterans will be enjoying breakfast together and holding a small flag raising ceremony of their own. Serving members of the Armed Forces and veterans are very welcome to attend but must contact: lindsay.beadnall@justice.gov.uk before June 23 to register an interest.

The flag is raised at Oakham Castle to mark Armed Forces Week 2023. Photo: Robert Alexander

The flag is raised at Oakham Castle to mark Armed Forces Week

For more information about National Armed Forces Day celebrations, please visit: www.armedforcesday.org.uk