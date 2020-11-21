Home   News   Article

Delays in Stamford at East Street and St Paul's Street while Stamford Endowed Schools cuts down tree

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 21 November 2020

A road will be partially closed on Sunday (November 22) while a tree is felled.

Traffic lights will be in place at the junction of East Street and St Paul’s Street in Stamford between 9am and 5pm while a tree next to the art block of Stamford Endowed Schools is removed.

Large overhanging branches will also be removed from trees within the school’s Brazenose Lane car park.

StamfordTraffic and Travel Suzanne Moon
