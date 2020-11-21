Delays in Stamford at East Street and St Paul's Street while Stamford Endowed Schools cuts down tree
Published: 13:00, 21 November 2020
A road will be partially closed on Sunday (November 22) while a tree is felled.
Traffic lights will be in place at the junction of East Street and St Paul’s Street in Stamford between 9am and 5pm while a tree next to the art block of Stamford Endowed Schools is removed.
Large overhanging branches will also be removed from trees within the school’s Brazenose Lane car park.