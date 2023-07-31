More than 9,000 people enjoyed a night of the very-best Ibiza house music.

Classic Ibiza continued its eight-night summer tour at Burghley House on Saturday (July 29), with the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra leading a capacity crowd on a magical journey.

Over 9,000 people of all ages attended the family-friendly show - Classic Ibiza’s largest-ever Burghley House audience since the event started at the venue in 2021.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “What a way to mark our return to the absolutely stunning grounds of Burghley House. Our musicians and crew were immense, but the biggest shout-out goes to our incredible Lincolnshire audience. They are the ones that bring the unique Classic Ibiza vibe and make the show so special. We’re already thinking about how to take Classic Ibiza to new heights next year, so stay tuned. See you next summer, folks!”

The concert began at 5.30 pm with a new Chill-Out DJ Set, as the crowd settled into the laidback vibe over their picnics. Former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis then took control of the decks for his Latin House Set, which for the first time included a live jamming session with members of the Urban Soul Orchestra. Next up, USO and Miss Mavrik took centre stage for the Sundowner Set, performing iconic tracks including What Is Love (Haddaway), Turn Around (Phats and Small), Sun Is Shining (Bob Marley vs. Funkstar De Luxe) and Red Alert (Basement Jaxx).

USO took a break during Miss Mavrik’s Deep House DJ Set, a mix of classic and fresh Ibiza floor-fillers. They were then reunited on stage for the Dance Set, packed with house anthems, accompanied by a spectacular laser show.

With the crowd chanting for more, USO and Miss Mavrik returned for an encore of three Classic Ibiza favourites: Out Of Space (The Prodigy), Hey Boy Hey Girl and Galvanize (The Chemical Bothers). When the show came to a close at 11pm, Urban Soul Orchestra had performed 15 completely new orchestrations in a set of over 40 house classics.

Classic Ibiza at Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo: David Evans Photography

The event also raised money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice.

The show will return to Burghley House on Saturday, July 27, with concertgoers able to register for tickets here before they go on general release in the autumn.