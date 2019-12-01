Solar power generating technology developed in Bourne is to be made in Africa for worldwide export.

The Larkleet Group of Companies has signed a contract with Richfield Engineering of Kenya to make Solar Steam plants for use in Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and India.

The plants produce heat using plastic Fresnel lenses, which are flexible and cheaper to make than conventional mirrors.

The signing in Kenya

A Larkfleet spokesman told the Mercury that the plants were delivered in Bourne over five years, with equipment tested outside its head office.

The plants are best used in ‘sun belt’ countries, which have unreliable mains power supplies. At present, much agricultural produce in these countries are wasted because they go off before they are exported or sold.

He added Richfield has ‘big plans’ for the technology and Larkfleet will receive a license fee on every product sold.

