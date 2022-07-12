Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Last look around the former Cummins factory in Barnack Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 12 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A chapter of a town's history is coming to a close with the demolition of industrial buildings.

Three months in to the clearance of the Cummins Generator Technologies site in Barnack Road, Stamford, several of the buildings have been dismantled to make way for new commercial premises and offices.

The development, which will be known as St Martin's Park, will turn the Cummins site - or Newage as it was known before 2006 - with homes to be built on Burghley-owned farmland next door.

Business Politics Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE