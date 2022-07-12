A chapter of a town's history is coming to a close with the demolition of industrial buildings.

Three months in to the clearance of the Cummins Generator Technologies site in Barnack Road, Stamford, several of the buildings have been dismantled to make way for new commercial premises and offices.

The development, which will be known as St Martin's Park, will turn the Cummins site - or Newage as it was known before 2006 - with homes to be built on Burghley-owned farmland next door.