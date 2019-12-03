People wishing to take party in the Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park can sign up now.

Open to all ages and abilities, the course can be walked, jogged or run, and it is suitable for wheelchair users.

People can also take their dogs on a lead, and children aged 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

Runners at the start of last year's Santa Fun Run

Entry is £14, children aged 12 and under can take part for £7, and those aged four and under can take part for free.

The entry fee includes a Santa suit, including hat and beard.

All entrants will receive a medal, a mince pie and, if old enough, a glass of mulled wine.

The 2018 Stamford Santa Fun Run drew a large number of participants

People can register, pay and collect Santa suits at Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford at the following times:

Tomorrow (Wednesday, December 4) 3pm to 6pm

Friday 3pm to 6pm

Saturday 10am to 1pm

Alternatively, people can enter by visiting the Stamford's Santa Fun Run website.

