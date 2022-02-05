An event that attracts some of the toughest runners from around the country will be held for the final time.

The Rat Race has been taking place at Burghley Park in Stamford for eight years, offering competitors the chance to scale up to 200 obstacles and clamber through mud over a 20-mile long course.

Branded ‘the world’s biggest obstacle course’, this year’s 20-mile and 13-mile events currently cost £210 for individuals to enter, with the ‘Young Mucker’ 3km course containing 20 obstacles and costing £29.

The Rat Race event at Burghley Park

The Rat Race is on Saturday, May 7.