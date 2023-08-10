A choir has dedicated a fundraising concert to its late conductor who died last year.

Ketton Community Choir hosted their 11th summer concert at a packed St Mary’s Church in the village, raising almost £700 for the Leukaemia Research charity

The programme of songs, readings, and musical interludes by the Beaufort Wind Quintet, was dedicated to former KCC conductor Sue Bispham who died last October.

“What a fantastic night we had,” said choir co-ordinator Jayne Bloomer.

“We have received many compliments on the choir's performance, and it was lovely to be singing in the church.

“The musical interludes by The Beaufort Wind Quintet also added something a bit different from our usual concerts.”

Musical director Duncan McIlrae, new conductor Helen Banks, and musical assistant Julie Edkins put together a mix of popular music, folk and well-known tunes, interspersed with poems.

A soup lunch at Ketton Methodist Church raised a further £70, while £112 from the choir’s social evening, took the fundraising total to £858.

Ketton Community Choir begin rehearsals at the Congregational Hall on Tuesday, September 5 from 7.30pm to 9.15pm.

Anyone is welcome to join. Call Jayne Bloomer on 01780 721349 or 07912 287683 for more details.