Crime in Stamford, the Deepings, Bourne and Oakham
Published: 17:05, 24 June 2019
| Updated: 17:06, 24 June 2019
Violence and sex offences accounted for about a third of reported crimes in Stamford, Bourne and Oakham during April, according to Home Office figures.
Of 149 crimes reported to police in Stamford that month, 47 were violent or sexual offences.
A further 26 crimes involved anti-social behaviour, 17 involved criminal damage or arson, 15 were shoplifting, five were vehicle crimes and one was possession of a weapon.
The figures in Stamford suggest crime is up 17 per cent compared with the same time last year.
- In Deepings there were 112 crimes reported to police in April
- In Bourne there were 92 crimes reported in the same time period
- In the area from Bourne to Billingborough, which includes the A15 and surrounding villages, there were 142 crimes in total that month
- In Oakham and Barleythorpe there were 66 crimes reported in April, the most recent figures made available by the Home Office