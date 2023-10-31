Foodbank volunteers are asking for people to consider making a donation in the lead up to Christmas.

Each November Rutland Foodbank promotes its reverse advent calendar scheme.

It draws up a list of 24 items which people could choose to donate rather than buying their own advent calendar. Items are them packaged up ready to be distributed before Christmas.

Chairperson of Rutland Foodbank, Ali Wainwright, said: “As the nights get darker and the weather cooler, we know there will be more households struggling and having to make difficult choices to eat or heat, so we are expecting to be busy.”

This year the foodbank has seen a 13 per cent increase in referrals, helping 218 households so far. Almost a third of those referrals are people seeking help for the first time.

Ali said: “As always our wonderful volunteers are ready to respond and help those who are struggling across Rutland.”

Items included on the reverse advent calendar are Christmas biscuits, chocolate orange, selection box, cheese biscuits, tinned vegetables, UHT milk, squash, jelly, long-life fruit juice, stock cubes, tinned meals, blowing bubbles, trifle mix, crayons, colouring book, gravy, toiletry set, corned beef, chocolates, custard, crisps and tinned fish, pies and meat.

People can donate as much or as little as they wish, perhaps teaming up with friends or family to complete the list.

Ali said: “We have suggested more core items this year rather than treats. Our increased activity during the year coupled with an understandable decrease in donations due to the impact of the cost of living increases means that we need to keep our shelves stocked so we are asking for the core items to help us do that.”

Donations should be delivered to Rutland Foodbank in Melton Road, Oakham, by Friday, December 15. It is open weekdays between 10am and midday.