Parishioners were dismayed when thieves stole lead from their church roof - but they are already working on ways to return it to its full, watertight glory.

St Margaret of Antioch Church in Braceborough - known as St Margaret’s - was targeted by criminals over the weekend of May 9 and 10.

The lead was not insured because of the cost of the premiums, and so church warden Malcolm Ravilious, rector Father Aran Beesley and members of the Parochial Church Council are launching a repair fund.

The roof where lead was taken from St Margaret's Church, Braceborough (10957095)

“Our first job is to make the church weatherproof again, which will cost about £4,500, and meanwhile we will find out the cost of more permanent repairs that don’t use lead,” said Malcolm, who has been warden for 12 years.

“We’re holding a gift day on July 20, the patronal festival of St Margaret of Antioch, and a JustGiving link will be posted on the Braceborough and Wilsthorpe Facebook page.

Church Warden Malcolm Ravilious at St Margaret's Church, Braceborough (10957119)

“St Margaret’s is a pretty little church with stained glass and a peaceful ambience. It has been here for 700 years, and we are only looking after it in our lifetime.”

To pledge support e-mail treasurer, Keith Wright on keithwrightcollingwood@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.