Photograph taken after lead theft at St Stephen's Church in Etton wins Parish Pixels competition
Published: 17:25, 17 February 2020
| Updated: 17:28, 17 February 2020
A photo that was taken in the aftermath of a lead theft which left a church with a £100,000 bill has scooped an award.
Cruel thieves plundered 16 tonnes of lead from St Stephen's Church in Etton in November 2018.
Churchwarden, Anne Curwen, took the heartbreaking photograph of the stained glass window's reflection in the water which poured in.
