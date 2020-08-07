The leader of South Kesteven District Council has apologised for ‘unintentionally’ breaking social distancing guidelines after being photographed with his arms around friends.

Kelham Cooke, the leader of South Kesteven District Council, posed for the pictures in Dorset just over a week ago.

The images were posted on social media, sparking outrage that he clearly broke social distancing rules, despite repeatedly calling on residents of South Kesteven to obey them.