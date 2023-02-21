A water leak is behind roadworks due to take place in a town centre street over the next few days.

Anglian Water engineers will be investigating underground pipework in St Paul's Street in Stamford from Thursday (February 23).

They have until Monday to complete the investigation and repairs.

St Paul's Street, Stamford

Anglian Water has been criticised recently by the leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Martin Hill (Con) says the firm closes streets for longer than is needed and leaves out road signs.