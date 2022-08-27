Given the time of year, there is little to report from the bridge club at the moment.

So it seems a useful opportunity to remind readers that we have some opportunities for those thinking of taking up the game.

On Friday, September 9 (7pm) we will be holding an open evening, featuring an introduction to bridge with some nibbles and drinks, to preface our autumn beginners’ programme of lessons.

There will be a Thursday evening course (7pm), conducted by John Prior, starting on September 29 and a Tuesday morning one (9.30am), run by Sue Moss, beginning on October 11.

In addition, Paul Double will be leading an improvers’ course, starting on Thursday, October 13 (9.30am), for players who have a few years’ experience.

All three courses last for 10 weeks and cost £65.

If you would be interested in any of these possibilities (including the open evening), please get in touch with me by emailing me: marcusstamfordwitt@gmail.com

Hand of the Week

Today’s hand arose during an imp pairs league match, played online under the auspices of the club. It shouldn’t be difficult to reach 6S and South uses (Roman Key Card) Blackwood just to check that two aces are not missing.

Yes, Blackwood is an aid to staying out of slam, not a tool for reaching the 6level.

The play presents no problem in that once trumps are drawn and the diamond winners unblocked, there are 12 tricks (six spades, four diamonds and two clubs). But, on the lead of D10, the question is whether an overtrick should be made.

Given that the ace of hearts has not been led, we might be able to dispose of that loser in the suit. One option would be to cash the ace of clubs and finesse CJ.

Clearly that would be daft since, when the finesse loses, a heart return defeats the cold slam. That’s far too high a price to play but declarer has another chance.

Play ace and king of clubs, and ruff a club. When the queen falls on the third round, the knave of clubs can be reached to pitch H3.

Declarer has risked nothing but has brought in the overtrick.

At the table declarer meekly gave up a heart.

Tip

Whatever the form of the game (match points, imp pairs, teams, rubber bridge), don’t squander any chance to make risk-free overtricks. Oversights add up and do nothing to improve your score.