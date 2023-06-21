A wooden lectern has been stolen from a historic attraction following several incidents of vandalism.

Trustees from the Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust are fundraising for a replacement noticeboard because they cannot afford to pay the insurance excess.

The volunteers are puzzled as to how and why the board was taken.

Trustee Sue Thomas said: “It just doesn’t make any sense. Who would want it? It was cemented into the ground and they would have had to carry it all the way up to the road.”

Visitors have also reported benches being thrown into a ditch at the site during the past few months.

Sue added: “It makes me so angry.”

The trust signed a 20-year agreement with the Forestry Commission to manage Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue and a maintenance programme is underway to restore the original patterns on the 150 trees.

Cutting costs £12,000 a year and the trust has just enough money in the bank to cover this year’s costs.

Trustees hope to raise £1,200 to replace the stolen board, which included child-friendly information about the site’s flora and fauna. Donations can be made via the Facebook page.

The trees were first clipped in 1870 by the head forester at Clipsham Hall and included the design of a man in the moon and several animals.