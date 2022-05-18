A public consultation on a huge solar farm on the Stamford-Rutland border is due to start next week.

Mallard Pass could cover 906 hectares of land in solar panels if given the go-ahead.

The area earmarked spreads outwards from Essendine towards Aunby, Carlby, Braceborough, Uffington and Ryhall, and is a development so large it will be decided by the Government's Planning Inspectorate rather than in Lincolnshire or Rutland.

The Mallard Pass solar farm proposal. Aerial photography by Alan Walters. Graphic by Iliffe Design

The 10-week 'stage two' consultation, which starts on Thursday next week (May 26), is required by law and will be more important in helping determine the outcome of the solar farm than a preliminary consultation held last year.

People wishing to find out more and have their say can do so at the following public information events:

Online webinar - Friday, June 17, 11am to 1pm

Essendine Village Hall - Saturday, June 25, 11am to 5pm

About 900 responses were submitted to the first public consultation. More than half of people responding said they 'strongly opposed' the solar farm. People were told the responses would help to shape the next stage of the proposal.

Mallard Pass, a partnership between Windel Energy and Canadian Solar, is likely to submit its application to the Government at the end of 2022, after the stage two consultation responses have been considered.