A former Royal British Legion chairman took part in a 500-mile cycle ride to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid.

David Smith, who was until recently the chairman of the Rutland branch of the legon, took part in a cycle ride from RAF Scampton, just North of Lincoln to the Mohne Dam, some 30 miles east of Dortmund. Riding with a group of 13 other cyclists, and supported by Green Jersey Cycle Tours, the group passed through Woodhall Spa, Ely and Harwich before heading East across Holland and into Germany.

The distance covered was about 550 miles over eight days – about 70 miles a day - arriving at the Mohne Dam on May 16. It was on the night of May 16 and 17, 1943, that 19 Lancaster bombers of 617 Sqn flew from their base in Lincolnshire to attack four of the dams in the Ruhr Valley in Germany.

David Smith presents the money from the Dambusters cycle ride to Cottesmore Academy

David’s ride raised £700 in sponsorship money and this was passed on to Cottesmore Academy at a school assembly on Friday, June 23. All the pupils at the school have military parents and the legion has provided significant financial assistance to enhance the play and relaxation facilities at the school, which are important when pupils’ mothers and fathers are often away on active service.

David Smith completed a cycle ride to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters

David Smith completed a cycle ride to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters

In return for his donation, David was given a Cottesmore Academy teddy bear.