A leisure centre that closed after the roof sprang a leak is not expected to reopen until January 2025.

The facility in Deepings St James was shut by South Kesteven District Council last summer.

Repairs have been complicated by the fact the site is owned by Lincolnshire County Council and leased to the Deepings School - but there was no signed lease in place.

Deepings Leisure Centre

Without this agreement, work will not start.

According to a structural report, the roof is so precarious that even putting a tarpaulin on the hole could cause it to collapse.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) accused the council of neglecting the leisure centre.

Deepings Leisure Centre

“Next month, it will be a full year since the leisure centre was temporarily closed due to the leaky roof. This council has failed to provide proper maintenance year after year,” he told a meeting of the council’s culture and visitor economy panel.

“The numbers of talented youngsters going to early morning swim coaching have dwindled from 20 to just three or four.

"Parents have been facing a 20-mile round trip in the morning to take them to other leisure centres.”

Coun Judy Stevens (Con - Deeping St James) responded that the historic problems meant that the issue would take time to resolve.

“The signing of the lease isn’t an issue that has come up in recent years – this has been an ongoing problem since the 1970s. The proper land ownership was never clarified,” she said.

“A lot of criticism has been levelled at South Kesteven District Council, but many officers have tried to unravel this extremely difficult set of circumstances.

“This should be a lesson that when we enter into an agreement in future, we need to make sure we know exactly what is being agreed.”

Council officers have confirmed work is underway to agree a lease so repairs could begin.

The current estimate is January 2025 for reopening.

The council recently approved £10.7m plans which will see the learner pool retained as well as a full remodelling and refurbishment. The leisure centre’s website says: “This would significantly improve its current facilities and secure its future for the next 25 years.

“SKDC is committed to providing leisure facilities which its customers can be proud of, enabling you to lead healthy lives by participating in a wide range of activities.”

Surveys have been carried out to assess the state of lesiure centres in Stamford, Grantham and Bourne.

