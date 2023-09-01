A leisure centre which closed two years ago is now listed for sale.

The Deepings Leisure Centre closed in 2021 due to safety concerns caused by a leaky roof. It has stood empty ever since.

After agreeing to refurbish it, South Kesteven District Council ditched plans to spend £10.7 million on repairs to the swimming pool and sports facility and handed the lease back to owner Lincolnshire County Council.

Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: David Pearson

The council has now put the 18,815 sq ft property in Park Road, Deeping St James on the market in a bid to find someone to run it.

While no price has been publicised, there are strict guidelines interested parties must meet.

Coun Richard Butroid (Con), executive member for corporate property at the county council, said: “Applicants would be asked to ensure their plans would not interfere with the running of The Deepings School, and would be encouraged to consider potential shared use with the school, which requires a permanent sports hall.

Deepings Leisure Centre campaigners Coun Phil Dilks, Sam Peeroo, Andy Pelling, Paul Swift, Donna Buckland, Roy and Sue Stephenson and Coun Ashley Baxter outside the closed Deepings Leisure Centre. Photo: David Pearson

“Agreement from the Anthem Schools Trust, which runs the Deepings School, and Department for Education would be required alongside any successful bid.”

If a successful third party is not found, the building will be demolished and the land transferred to the Anthem Schools Trust.

The Save the Deepings Leisure Centre group, set up by residents wanting the facility to be refurbished and reopened, will be submitting an offer.

Virginia Moran, who is part of the group, said they are looking for potential partners.

“It is nice to actually be able to make concrete decisions,” she said.

A lot of effort has been spent on fundraising but Virginia, who is an Independent South Kesteven district councillor, doesn’t mind if the community group is outbid.

“I don’t care who decides to run it, so long as someone does,” she said.

“If we don’t put a bid in and no one else does that is the end. The whole aim is to get it reopened.”