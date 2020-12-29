Special offer will be launched when council takes over leisure centres in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 08:00, 29 December 2020
A new company set up by the district council to run its leisure centres will launch a special offer for new members.
LeisureSK Ltd, South Kesteven District Council’s new leisure company, will take over operations at 1Life fitness centres in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Grantham in the New Year.
It will offer four months’ membership for the price of three, contract-free, to new members.